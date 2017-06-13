Chong Wei crashes out of Indonesian Open

Chong Wei crashes out of Indonesian Open

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Daily Express

Kuala Lumpur: Datuk Lee Chong Wei suffered a shock defeat at the hands of H. S. Prannoy in the second round of the Indonesian Open held at Jakarta Convention Centre on Thursday. Top national singles player Chong Wei exited the tournament after losing 10-21, 18-21 to Indian player Prannoy in just 40 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,789,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC