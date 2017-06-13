Chong Wei crashes out of Indonesian Open
Kuala Lumpur: Datuk Lee Chong Wei suffered a shock defeat at the hands of H. S. Prannoy in the second round of the Indonesian Open held at Jakarta Convention Centre on Thursday. Top national singles player Chong Wei exited the tournament after losing 10-21, 18-21 to Indian player Prannoy in just 40 minutes.
