Changi Airport's unveils canopy park,...

Changi Airport's unveils canopy park, no more boring layovers...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: 4 Hoteliers

Travellers and local residents can soon look forward to a refreshing line-up of unique lifestyle offerings at Canopy Park, located at the topmost level of Jewel Changi Airport . At approximately 14,000 square metres , , Canopy Park will feature unique offerings such as play attractions, gardens, walking trails, and dining outlets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4 Hoteliers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC