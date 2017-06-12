BlackGold, China Huadian Outline Riau 1 Project in Indonesia
BlackGold Natural Resources Limited , is pleased to announce that it has, through its subsidiary, PT Samantaka Batubara , entered into a conditional term sheet with China Huadian Engineering Co., Ltd. for the joint development, construction, operation and maintenance of a 2 x 300 MW coal-fired power plant in Riau province, Indonesia . This follows an earlier announcement by the Company on 28 December 2015 regarding BlackGold's entry into a consortium agreement with China Huadian for participation in a bid to provide electric power to PT PLN .
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|64
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|Big Boob Babe
|10
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC