BlackGold, China Huadian Outline Riau 1 Project in Indonesia

BlackGold Natural Resources Limited , is pleased to announce that it has, through its subsidiary, PT Samantaka Batubara , entered into a conditional term sheet with China Huadian Engineering Co., Ltd. for the joint development, construction, operation and maintenance of a 2 x 300 MW coal-fired power plant in Riau province, Indonesia . This follows an earlier announcement by the Company on 28 December 2015 regarding BlackGold's entry into a consortium agreement with China Huadian for participation in a bid to provide electric power to PT PLN .

