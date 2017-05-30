Beijing cancels its Shangri-La Dialogue rival to soothe neighbours
Major leadership reshuffles this year, clashes with other events, and a desire to allay fears of Asian neighbours cited as reasons Beijing's annual high-level forum to discuss Asia-Pacific security and defence issues has been cancelled this year due to pressure at home and abroad, a military official familiar with the event told the South China Morning Post. The Xiangshan Forum, held each September or early October and dubbed Asia's "new security architecture" by Beijing to voice China's view on regional disputes, will not be held this year, an official from the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science, the key sponsor of the event, told the Post.
