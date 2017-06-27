Bedok double murder: Maid suspected of killing couple arrested in Indonesia
A photo of 40-year-old Khasanah, the Indonesian maid suspected of murdering her elderly employees in their Bedok Reservoir Road flat. SINGAPORE: An Indonesian maid suspected of murdering her elderly Singaporean employers in their Bedok Reservoir Road flat has been arrested, according to a report on Wednesday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Mon
|Robert Laity
|1
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May '17
|The Muslim cave
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC