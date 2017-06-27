Bazaar operator fined S$72,000 for illegally hiring 19 Indonesian workers

Sao Wei Loon, 40, employed the 19 social visit pass holders to work as stall assistants at three night markets last year. SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old Singaporean man has been fined S$72,000 for hiring Indonesians without valid work passes as stall assistants at three pasar malams last year.

