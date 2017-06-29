Banking and healthcare robots for SEQ? City leaders on tech tour
The introduction of robots, autonomous vehicles and improved cyber security in south-east Queensland will be discussed by city leaders during a three-day international venture. On Sunday, representatives from seven councils will head to Singapore on a three-day mission to explore the country's smart technology and find out if and how it could work in south-east Queensland.
