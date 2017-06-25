Bali bombing architect charged

SYDNEY: Australia welcomed charges against a Guantanamo Bay prisoner accused of masterminding the 2002 Bali bombings in which 202 people were killed, including 88 Australians. Indonesian-born militant Riduan Isamuddin, also known as Hambali, is accused of overseeing the 2002 Bali bombings and an attack on the JW Marriott hotel in Jakarta in 2003 that killed 12 people.

Chicago, IL

