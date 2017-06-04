Asian Leaders Vow to Combat Terror Threat
As global defense chiefs debated what "America First" and China's rise meant for Asia's future, regional officials focused on a more immediate concern: terrorism. Southeast Asian defense officials who attended Asia's most high-profile security conference in Singapore this weekend repeatedly urged cooperation to counter what they said was the growing threat of Islamic extremism in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|65
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|Big Boob Babe
|10
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC