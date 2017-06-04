Asian Leaders Vow to Combat Terror Th...

Asian Leaders Vow to Combat Terror Threat

Sunday Read more: Bloomberg

As global defense chiefs debated what "America First" and China's rise meant for Asia's future, regional officials focused on a more immediate concern: terrorism. Southeast Asian defense officials who attended Asia's most high-profile security conference in Singapore this weekend repeatedly urged cooperation to counter what they said was the growing threat of Islamic extremism in the region.

Chicago, IL

