Indogrosir operator PT Inti Cakrawala Citra operational director Suyono said the five wholesale shops would be located in Makassar in South Sulawesi, Ambon in Maluku, Kendari in Southeast Sulawesi and Jambi City in Jambi. With the five new wholesales stores in four cities, the group will operate 21 Indogrosir shops next year.

