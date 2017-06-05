Advocate for women and girls wins photojournalism award
In this 2006 photo released by the International Women's Media Foundation, an award winning image made by Stephanie Sinclair shows a girl undergoing a Mass Female Circumcision Celebration during a ceremony at a school building in Bandung, Indonesia. Sinclair is the winner in the 3rd annual Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|64
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|Big Boob Babe
|10
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC