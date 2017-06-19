99 women arrested for vice-related activities
In a news release on Monday , the Singapore Police Force said it arrested the women during a four-day operation that ended on Jun 15. During the operation, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and six police land divisions conducted coordinated raids at multiple locations islandwide, including hotels and residential units at Geylang, Serangoon Road, Balestier Road and Woodlands. The police will continue to take tough enforcement action and clamp down on such activities.
