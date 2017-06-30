7-Eleven Indonesia - where popularity wasn't enough
When 7-Eleven opened its first Indonesian outlets in 2009, it made a bet that hip cafe-like versions of its globally recognised convenience stores would pull in hordes of young, urban consumers. The strategy worked: the franchise quickly became known as a hot place to hang out, drink signature Slurpees and use free wifi.
