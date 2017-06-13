69 priests resign posts in Indonesian...

69 priests resign posts in Indonesian diocese

Catholic World News

Accusing their bishop of embezzling funds and having an affair, 69 of the 167 priests in the Diocese of Ruteng, Indonesia, have resigned from their diocesan and parish posts. Father Martin Chen, the priests' spokesman, said that the priests "demand renewal in pastoral work as well as in Church and financial management."

Chicago, IL

