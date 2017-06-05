62 suspected drug offenders arrested in 4-day operation
SINGAPORE: A total of 62 suspected drug offenders were arrested as part of a four-day operation starting Jun 5 by the Central Narcotics Bureau . In a press release on Friday , CNB said 1.2kg of cannabis, 950g of heroin, 768g of Ice and some ketamine were seized in the latest sweep across the country, and the drugs had an estimated street value of more than S$169,000.
