6 cars in chain collision on KPE; 3 injured

6 cars in chain collision on KPE; 3 injured

SINGAPORE: Three people - including a four-year-old girl - were injured in a chain collision along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway towards the Marina Coastal Expressway on Monday morning . The police were alerted to an accident involving six cars - two of which were taxis - at around 9.50am.

Chicago, IL

