6.3-magnitude quake hits off Indonesi...

6.3-magnitude quake hits off Indonesia's Java Island

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked off the south coast of Indonesia's most-populated Java Island Monday morning, the Indonesian Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency said. The quake struck at 6:15 Jakarta time .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 7
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 64
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May 29 Big Boob Babe 10
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May 24 Boob Power 25
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May 24 The Muslim cave 4
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... May 23 Mitts Gold Plated... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC