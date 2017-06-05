50 years on: Indonesia to host Asean literary festival in August

INDONESIA's capital Jakarta will again host the fourth annual Asean Literary Festival in August 2017 as the regional Southeast Asian bloc celebrates its fiftieth anniversary. Now in its fourth year, the ALF was established by prominent Indonesian novelist Okky Madasari and former editor of the Jakarta Post, Abdul Khalik, to promote freedom of expression and discuss contentious issues in a region that is increasingly authoritarian.

