50 years on: Indonesia to host Asean literary festival in August
INDONESIA's capital Jakarta will again host the fourth annual Asean Literary Festival in August 2017 as the regional Southeast Asian bloc celebrates its fiftieth anniversary. Now in its fourth year, the ALF was established by prominent Indonesian novelist Okky Madasari and former editor of the Jakarta Post, Abdul Khalik, to promote freedom of expression and discuss contentious issues in a region that is increasingly authoritarian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|7
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|64
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May 29
|Big Boob Babe
|10
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May 24
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May 24
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|May 23
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
