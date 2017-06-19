3 suspected drug traffickers arrested at Joo Chiat apartment, 3.5kg of heroin seized

SINGAPORE: Three suspected drug traffickers were arrested on Thursday after a raid conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau at an apartment in Joo Chiat. CNB officers raided the apartment, located on Ceylon Road, and arrested three Singaporeans - two men aged 43 and 44, and a 39-year-old woman, the agency said in a press release.

