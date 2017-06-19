2 workers suffer burns in Tuas factor...

2 workers suffer burns in Tuas factory fire

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured in a fire which broke out at a factory in Tuas on Saturday afternoon . Video of the incident showed thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky and multiple fire engines at the scene.

Chicago, IL

