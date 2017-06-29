2 siblings charged for corruption off...

2 siblings charged for corruption offences involving S$2.2m in bribes

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean siblings were on Thursday charged in court for corruption and bribery offences involving a sum of about S$2.2 million. Judy Teo Suya Bik, 65, is accused of receiving about S$2.2 million in Shanghai as a reward for helping two transportation companies secure contracts with the company her brother worked at, and then getting her brother to buy her a flat with part of the money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination... Wed C Kersey 2
News Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria Jun 3 Frankie Rizzo 6
News Gay rights still elusive in much of world Jun 2 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... May 30 Peaches 58
News 1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in... May '17 TerriB1 8
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex May '17 The Wheeze of Trump 20
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... May '17 The Muslim cave 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,675 • Total comments across all topics: 282,121,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC