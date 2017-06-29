2 siblings charged for corruption offences involving S$2.2m in bribes

SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean siblings were on Thursday charged in court for corruption and bribery offences involving a sum of about S$2.2 million. Judy Teo Suya Bik, 65, is accused of receiving about S$2.2 million in Shanghai as a reward for helping two transportation companies secure contracts with the company her brother worked at, and then getting her brother to buy her a flat with part of the money.

