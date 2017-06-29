2 siblings charged for corruption offences involving S$2.2m in bribes
SINGAPORE: Two Singaporean siblings were on Thursday charged in court for corruption and bribery offences involving a sum of about S$2.2 million. Judy Teo Suya Bik, 65, is accused of receiving about S$2.2 million in Shanghai as a reward for helping two transportation companies secure contracts with the company her brother worked at, and then getting her brother to buy her a flat with part of the money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama's Latest Vacation Destination...
|Wed
|C Kersey
|2
|Indonesia: Police Raids Foster Anti-Gay Hysteria
|Jun 3
|Frankie Rizzo
|6
|Gay rights still elusive in much of world
|Jun 2
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|May 30
|Peaches
|58
|1 step forward, 2 steps back for LBGT rights in...
|May '17
|TerriB1
|8
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|May '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|20
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|May '17
|The Muslim cave
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC