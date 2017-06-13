13-year-old arrested for allegedly th...

13-year-old arrested for allegedly throwing ofo bicycle from HDB block

SINGAPORE: A 13-year-old has been arrested for allegedly throwing a rented ofo bicycle from a Housing Board block in Whampoa, the police said on Friday . The teenager is believed to have been involved in a case of rash act, the police said in a media release.

