Zahid: Violent attacks in region related to Wanndy killing
KUALA LUMPUR: The latest terrorist attacks in several districts in southern Thailand, Jakarta in Indonesia and clashes in Mindanao, the Philippines are related to the killing of Malaysian militant Mohammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi in Syria last March. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was the finding of an intelligence agency which also found the existence of the ''Katibah Nusantara'' network of the Islamic State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for...
|3 hr
|islamanalbeads
|20
|Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
|17 hr
|Boob Power
|25
|Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio...
|Wed
|The Muslim cave
|4
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|Tue
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|May 22
|Oscar
|1
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC