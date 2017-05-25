Zahid: Violent attacks in region rela...

Zahid: Violent attacks in region related to Wanndy killing

KUALA LUMPUR: The latest terrorist attacks in several districts in southern Thailand, Jakarta in Indonesia and clashes in Mindanao, the Philippines are related to the killing of Malaysian militant Mohammad Wanndy Mohamed Jedi in Syria last March. Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was the finding of an intelligence agency which also found the existence of the ''Katibah Nusantara'' network of the Islamic State.

