World-News-Schedule at 0600 GMT/2 Am Et

At least 19 people are killed and 59 wounded in an explosion at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester, in what two U.S. officials said was a suspected suicide bombing. , moving shortly, by Michael Holden and Andrew Yates, 855 words) JERUSALEM - U.S. President Donald Trump says shared concern about Iran is driving Israel and many Arab states closer and demands that Tehran immediately cease military and financial backing of "terrorists and militias".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.