Woman jailed for recording female victims at gym's changing room
Heng Li Ying was sentenced to 30 weeks' jail for taking videos of other women in the changing room of a gym.ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW. SINGAPORE: A woman filmed unsuspecting female victims in the changing rooms of the True Fitness outlet at Suntec City Mall and advertised these videos for sale on a website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Sigh
|16
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
|Muslim protesters march against Jakarta's Chris...
|Mar '17
|uihuh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC