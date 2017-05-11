West Papua: Arrests and torture ahead of World Press Freedom Day

West Papuan journalist Yance Wenda has released photos of injuries he suffered after he was beaten by police officers in Jayapura. "We have just received urgent news from West Papua that 200 people have been arrested and 26 tortured by Indonesian police, two days before Indonesia hosts the World Press Freedom Day in Jakarta," the Free West Papua Campaign said on May 1. It said at least one journalist was arrested and beaten during the crackdown, shining a light on Indonesia's double standards on press freedom.

