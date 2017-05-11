West Papua: Arrests and torture ahead...

West Papua: Arrests and torture ahead of World Press Freedom Day

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Green Left Weekly

West Papuan journalist Yance Wenda has released photos of injuries he suffered after he was beaten by police officers in Jayapura. "We have just received urgent news from West Papua that 200 people have been arrested and 26 tortured by Indonesian police, two days before Indonesia hosts the World Press Freedom Day in Jakarta," the Free West Papua Campaign said on May 1. It said at least one journalist was arrested and beaten during the crackdown, shining a light on Indonesia's double standards on press freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Green Left Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... 22 hr Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 14
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,652 • Total comments across all topics: 280,817,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC