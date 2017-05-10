Verdict expected in blasphemy case ag...

Verdict expected in blasphemy case against Jakarta's Christian governor

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

An Indonesian court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether Jakarta's Christian governor is guilty of blasphemy against Islam, in a trial that is widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. A childs holds a poster during a protest of Indonesia hardline Muslim group members to call for maximum punishment to be imposed on Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama ahead of the verdict of a blasphemy trial in front of Supreme Court in Jakarta JAKARTA: An Indonesian court is expected to decide on Tuesday whether Jakarta's Christian governor is guilty of blasphemy against Islam, in a trial that is widely seen as a test of religious tolerance in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,044 • Total comments across all topics: 280,881,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC