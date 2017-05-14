UN rights experts urge Indonesia to decriminalize blasphemy
The UN experts decided to step in after the former governor of Jakarta, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama [BBC backgrounder], was sentenced [JURIST report] earlier this month to two years in prison for blasphemy against Islam, a sentence that was more harsh than what prosecutors sought. His conviction came after Ahok, a Christian, criticized conservative Muslim leaders for using the Quran to prohibit Muslims from voting for a non-Muslim, which Ahok argued was misleading to Muslim voters.
