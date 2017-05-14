UN rights experts urge Indonesia to d...

UN rights experts urge Indonesia to decriminalize blasphemy

15 hrs ago

The UN experts decided to step in after the former governor of Jakarta, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama [BBC backgrounder], was sentenced [JURIST report] earlier this month to two years in prison for blasphemy against Islam, a sentence that was more harsh than what prosecutors sought. His conviction came after Ahok, a Christian, criticized conservative Muslim leaders for using the Quran to prohibit Muslims from voting for a non-Muslim, which Ahok argued was misleading to Muslim voters.

