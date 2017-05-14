U.N. experts urge Indonesia to overturn Jakarta governor's blasphemy conviction

U.N. experts urged Indonesia on Monday to free Jakarta's Christian governor, who was jailed this month for blasphemy - a conviction that risks encouraging Islamists to challenge secularism in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese popularly known as "Ahok", was jailed on May 9 for a longer-than-expected two years under a fatwa from Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council and after aggressive media campaigns and violent protests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.