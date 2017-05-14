U.N. experts urge Indonesia to overtu...

U.N. experts urge Indonesia to overturn Jakarta governor's blasphemy conviction

U.N. experts urged Indonesia on Monday to free Jakarta's Christian governor, who was jailed this month for blasphemy - a conviction that risks encouraging Islamists to challenge secularism in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese popularly known as "Ahok", was jailed on May 9 for a longer-than-expected two years under a fatwa from Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council and after aggressive media campaigns and violent protests.

Chicago, IL

