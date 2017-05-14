Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex

Read more: Independent.ie

The punishment was denounced by rights advocates as "medieval torture" and intensifies an anti-gay backlash in the world's most populous Muslim country. More than 1,000 people packed the courtyard of a mosque to witness the caning, which was the first time that Aceh, the only province in Indonesia to practise Sharia law, has caned people for homosexuality.

