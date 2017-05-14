Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex
The punishment was denounced by rights advocates as "medieval torture" and intensifies an anti-gay backlash in the world's most populous Muslim country. More than 1,000 people packed the courtyard of a mosque to witness the caning, which was the first time that Aceh, the only province in Indonesia to practise Sharia law, has caned people for homosexuality.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa...
|27 min
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|5
|141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party
|Mon
|Oscar
|1
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|May 17
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
