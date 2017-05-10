Two major Indonesian hospitals attack...

Two major Indonesian hospitals attacked in "ransomware" storm

May 13 At least two of Indonesia's major hospitals have been struck in the "ransomware" cyber attack that infected computers globally, a government official said on Saturday. Dharmais Hospital and Harapan Kita Hospital in Jakarta are affected by the ransomware, said Semuel Pangerapan, a director general at Indonesia's Communication and Information Ministry.

