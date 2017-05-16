Two gay men in Indonesia sentenced to...

Two gay men in Indonesia sentenced to 85 lashes for having sex

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Boing Boing

On Wednesday, the court said each of the men, 20 and 23 years old, would receive 85 lashes for having had sex with each other. The couple were arrested in late March after neighborhood vigilantes in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, suspected them of being gay and set out to catch them having sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... 10 min Imprtnrd 5
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) 16 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,895 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC