Two gay men in Indonesia sentenced to 85 lashes for having sex
On Wednesday, the court said each of the men, 20 and 23 years old, would receive 85 lashes for having had sex with each other. The couple were arrested in late March after neighborhood vigilantes in the provincial capital, Banda Aceh, suspected them of being gay and set out to catch them having sex.
