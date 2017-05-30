Trump celebrates the start of Ramadan by lecturing Muslims about terrorism
Indonesian Muslims perform an evening prayer called 'tarawih' marking the first eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 26, 2017. CREDIT: AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana In a statement commemorating the start of Ramadana S-a Sthe holy month of fasting that begins Friday eveninga S-a SPresident Donald Trump wished Muslims a "joyful" holiday before repeatedly referencing terrorism, violence, and national security.
