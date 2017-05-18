Trump Administration Deports Indonesi...

Trump Administration Deports Indonesian Christian Who Faces Persecution Back Home

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WNYC-AM New York

The Trump Administration's aggressive approach to deporting those who overstay their visas means an Indonesian Christian who has lived in New Jersey for 16 years will be sent home as soon as today. Arino Massie is part of a group of dozens of Indonesian men who fled to New Jersey, overstayed their visas and dodged deportation several times to avoid being sent home, where they say the face persecution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... Wed Frankie Rizzo 8
News Malcolm X in the 21st Century Wed Maceo 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) Tue Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,461 • Total comments across all topics: 281,124,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC