Trump Administration Deports Indonesian Christian Who Faces Persecution Back Home
The Trump Administration's aggressive approach to deporting those who overstay their visas means an Indonesian Christian who has lived in New Jersey for 16 years will be sent home as soon as today. Arino Massie is part of a group of dozens of Indonesian men who fled to New Jersey, overstayed their visas and dodged deportation several times to avoid being sent home, where they say the face persecution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNYC-AM New York.
