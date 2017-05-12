This village in Indonesia is literall...

This village in Indonesia is literally made out of rainbows

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Mashable

Kampung Pelangi, which literally translates to Rainbow Village, has to be one of the most colourful villages in the world, let alone in Indonesia. The village, which is home to 232 houses, is splashed in a series of bright colours and decorated with murals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... Wed St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr '17 Muslims 0 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,134 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC