This village in Indonesia is literally made out of rainbows
Kampung Pelangi, which literally translates to Rainbow Village, has to be one of the most colourful villages in the world, let alone in Indonesia. The village, which is home to 232 houses, is splashed in a series of bright colours and decorated with murals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|Wed
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr '17
|Muslims 0
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC