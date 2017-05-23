'There is no 100% perfect security': ...

'There is no 100% perfect security': How can we better protect against terror attacks?

Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

The Manchester bombing shows that still more needs to be done to safeguard public events, particularly in the area of evacuation, say experts. Britain has raised its national terror threat level in the wake of the Manchester attack SINGAPORE: Security measures at public events must be improved even if no foolproof solution to terror attacks exists, said experts on Wednesday after another major incident which left 22 dead and 59 wounded at a pop concert in England.

Chicago, IL

