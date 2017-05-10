The Latest: Blasphemy sentence elicit...

The Latest: Blasphemy sentence elicits shock, jubilation

The Latest on the blasphemy trial of the Indonesian capital's minority Christian governor, Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama : Indonesians are divided between shock and jubilation after Jakarta's governor Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama was sentenced to two years prison for blaspheming the Quran. Outside the court Tuesday, supporters of Ahok wept while members of Islamic groups punched the air in celebration.

Chicago, IL

