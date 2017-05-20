Taiwanese man found dead at home in I...

Taiwanese man found dead at home in Indonesia

A Taiwanese man studying in Central Java, Indonesia was found dead in his rented home Friday, with the cause of death yet to be determined. The man, identified as Xie Zhi Qiang , 34, died in Semarang, a city on the north coast of the island of Java.

