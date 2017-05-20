Taiwanese man found dead at home in Indonesia
A Taiwanese man studying in Central Java, Indonesia was found dead in his rented home Friday, with the cause of death yet to be determined. The man, identified as Xie Zhi Qiang , 34, died in Semarang, a city on the north coast of the island of Java.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|Wed
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC