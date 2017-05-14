Taiwan-Indonesian immigration meeting ends with fruitful results
A Taiwanese delegation headed by Ho Jung-chun , director general of the National Immigration Agency , Friday wrapped up a fruitful five-day visit to Jakarta for an annual bilateral meeting with its Indonesian counterpart, as both sides reached a spate of consensuses on relevant immigration issues. The 5th Immigration Bilateral Meeting between Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration and Taiwan's NIA, held on Wednesday, May 10 was jointly presided over by Ho and his Indonesian counterpart Ronney F. Sompie.
