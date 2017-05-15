Stunning discovery about massive sea monster found in Indonesia
Scientists have figured out what that massive 50-foot carcass found on an Indonesian beach is, and it's not a giant squid, as local sources were originally reporting. Instead, it's almost certainly a baleen whale based on the skeleton and the presence of baleen, a filter feeder mouth system, on the carcass.
