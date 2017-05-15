Stunning discovery about massive sea ...

Stunning discovery about massive sea monster found in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Bay Area Business Woman

Scientists have figured out what that massive 50-foot carcass found on an Indonesian beach is, and it's not a giant squid, as local sources were originally reporting. Instead, it's almost certainly a baleen whale based on the skeleton and the presence of baleen, a filter feeder mouth system, on the carcass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) 6 hr Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 13
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,622 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC