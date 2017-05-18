Standard & Poor's raises Indonesia credit rating
A city bus crew member stands next to his vehicle as he is illuminated red by the tail lights of other vehicles in rush hour traffic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 19, 2017. Standard & Poor's raised Indonesia's sovereign credit rating to investment grade on Friday in recognition of a stable governing coalition and improved control over government finances.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple...
|Wed
|Frankie Rizzo
|8
|Malcolm X in the 21st Century
|May 17
|Maceo
|1
|Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|9
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
