Standard & Poor's raises Indonesia cr...

Standard & Poor's raises Indonesia credit rating

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A city bus crew member stands next to his vehicle as he is illuminated red by the tail lights of other vehicles in rush hour traffic in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, May 19, 2017. Standard & Poor's raised Indonesia's sovereign credit rating to investment grade on Friday in recognition of a stable governing coalition and improved control over government finances.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... Wed Frankie Rizzo 8
News Malcolm X in the 21st Century May 17 Maceo 1
News Finland's Martti Ahtisaari wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '08) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 9
News Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon... May 10 St Rick Saintpornum 5
News Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris... May 5 Decency_my strong... 1
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,633 • Total comments across all topics: 281,148,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC