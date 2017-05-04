SPYSHOTS: Production Mitsubishi XM in Indonesia
The production Mitsubishi XM is one of the most anticipated new cars in Indonesia, having been confirmed for launch later this year. It marks MMC's entry into the country's "Low MPV" class, a core segment where stalwarts such as the Toyota Avanza , Daihatsu Xenia , Suzuki Ertiga and Honda Mobilio play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|Tue
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|15
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr 11
|Muslims 0
|1
|Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca...
|Apr 11
|PALLMALL
|15
|Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag...
|Apr 7
|JAYtheDESIGNATED
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC