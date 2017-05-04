SPYSHOTS: Production Mitsubishi XM in Indonesia

The production Mitsubishi XM is one of the most anticipated new cars in Indonesia, having been confirmed for launch later this year. It marks MMC's entry into the country's "Low MPV" class, a core segment where stalwarts such as the Toyota Avanza , Daihatsu Xenia , Suzuki Ertiga and Honda Mobilio play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.