SPYSHOTS: Production Mitsubishi XM in...

SPYSHOTS: Production Mitsubishi XM in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Paul Tan's Automotive News

The production Mitsubishi XM is one of the most anticipated new cars in Indonesia, having been confirmed for launch later this year. It marks MMC's entry into the country's "Low MPV" class, a core segment where stalwarts such as the Toyota Avanza , Daihatsu Xenia , Suzuki Ertiga and Honda Mobilio play.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Paul Tan's Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... Tue Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 15
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 280,771,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC