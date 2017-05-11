SPIED: Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo testing ...

SPIED: Honda CR-V 1.5L Turbo testing in Malaysia

The 2017 Honda CR-V , first spotted here undergoing road trials in March , has been sighted again - reader William Loo saw this clad SUV going up towards Genting Highlands and managed to snap a pix of it. The mule is much easier to make out this time compared to the one seen two months ago, which was covered by a massive tarp while on the move.

