Southeast Asian nations to coordinate...

Southeast Asian nations to coordinate against IS returnees

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Southeast Asian and Pacific governments will hold a summit in August to coordinate against the security threat posed by homegrown Islamic militants returning from battlefields in Syria and Iraq, an Australian official said on Wednesday. Attorney-General George Brandis said he would co-host the summit in the Indonesian city of Manado in the last week of August that would also be attended by Malaysia, Philippines and New Zealand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two men caned in Indonesia for gay sex 12 min Logic Analysis 24
News Two men caned 83 times at Indonesian mosque for... 54 min Logic Analysis 12
News Men Punished With Lashings for Same-Sex Relatio... 3 hr The Muslim cave 4
News 141 arrested in Indonesia over gay sex party 3 hr Hank 3
News Indonesian police arrest 141 men at 'gay sex pa... 5 hr Frankie 6
News Shariah court in Indonesia sentences gay couple... May 17 Frankie Rizzo 8
News Malcolm X in the 21st Century May 17 Maceo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,072 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC