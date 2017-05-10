Smoke alarm: Indonesians take tiny steps against Big Tobacco

Smoke alarm: Indonesians take tiny st...

A neighborhood in the Indonesian capital has informally declared itself a smoke-free zone as students plan further protests against what they see as an increased effort by cigarette companies to target the young. FILE PHOTO: A woman and child walk near a no smoking sign hanging in a poor riverside neighborhood where locals have recently painted their homes in bright colours to promote smoke-free environment in Penas Tanggul, East Jakarta JAKARTA: A neighborhood in the Indonesian capital has informally declared itself a smoke-free zone as students plan further protests against what they see as an increased effort by cigarette companies to target the young.

