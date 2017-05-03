Singaporean tourist bitten by Komodo ...

Singaporean tourist bitten by Komodo dragon in Indonesia

JAKARTA: A 50-year-old tourist from Singapore was attacked by a Komodo dragon in West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara, on Wednesday morning. Lon Lee Alle, who was in the area to visit the Komodo National Park, was severely injured by a bite on his left leg.

