Singaporean man attacked by Komodo dragon in Indonesia
SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was attacked by a Komodo dragon in West Manggarai, in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday morning. The man, identified in an AFP report as Singaporean Loh Lee Aik, 67, had been staying at a village on Komodo island before setting off in search of the lizards.
