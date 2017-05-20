Singaporean man attacked by Komodo dr...

Singaporean man attacked by Komodo dragon in Indonesia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man was attacked by a Komodo dragon in West Manggarai, in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province on Wednesday morning. The man, identified in an AFP report as Singaporean Loh Lee Aik, 67, had been staying at a village on Komodo island before setting off in search of the lizards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia... May 2 Xstain Spot Remover 1
News Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ... Apr 26 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam Apr 24 Joe 15
News Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li... Apr 22 Simran 4
News In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam Apr 11 Muslims 0 1
News Gay couple in Indonesia's Aceh province face ca... Apr 11 PALLMALL 15
News Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostag... Apr 7 JAYtheDESIGNATED 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,760 • Total comments across all topics: 280,782,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC