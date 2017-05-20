Singaporean in coma medically evacuat...

Singaporean in coma medically evacuated from Tokyo dies

Tuesday

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man who was medically evacuated from Tokyo thanks to a crowdfunding campaign died on Tuesday , shortly after arriving in Singapore. He had been on holiday with his family on Apr 19 when he suffered a cardiac arrest and slipped into a coma.

Chicago, IL

