Singaporean arrested in Brisbane after attack on woman
The suspect was filmed yesterday by television crews in his rented room at the Norman Park residence in Brisbane. Police said he entered Australia on Sunday as a tourist and had previously been in a relationship with the victim.PHOTOS: 9 NEWS.
