Shocking discovery in Indonesia is freaking everyone out
An astonishing sight greeted one local man in Indonesia, who thought he had stumbled upon a stranded boat, but was totally wrong. Something absolutely massive has washed up on the shore of a beach in Indonesia, specifically the Maluku province, and it's an incredibly terrifying sight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutors seek caning for gay couple in Indon...
|May 10
|St Rick Saintpornum
|5
|Indonesia hard-liners call for jailing of Chris...
|May 5
|Decency_my strong...
|1
|Eight men face jail over gay party in Indonesia...
|May 2
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
|Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant ...
|Apr 26
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
|Apr 24
|Joe
|13
|Malaysia: Leaders who insult Islam will lose li...
|Apr 22
|Simran
|4
|In Indonesia, pious 'punks' promote Islam
|Apr '17
|Muslims 0
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC